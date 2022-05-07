Japan's Foreign Minister visits Fiji

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi started his official visit to Fiji on Saturday, aiming to further strengthen the two countries' bilateral and regional cooperation.

According to a statement by the Fijian government on Saturday night, during the meeting between Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, who is also Fiji's Foreign Minister, and the visiting Japanese foreign minister, Bainimarama commended Japan for its continuous support to Fiji's national development priorities and scope of partnership, which over the years has extended to important areas including climate change, disaster risk management, and COVID-19 response efforts.

He acknowledged Japan's assistance to Fiji in times of great need, especially support in the timely provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), life-saving medical equipment, and contribution to the COVAX Facility, which helped with the vaccination campaign rollout and ultimately, the reopening of Fiji's international borders and its economic recovery.

For his part, the Japanese foreign minister said that his visit to Fiji demonstrates the two countries' enduring friendship and cooperation that has continued to strengthen over the years.Both sides discussed the perspectives on the potential opportunities for increased collaboration in the areas of commerce, tourism, trade, education, health, security, disaster management, rural development and infrastructure.

Fiji and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1970. This is the second Japanese foreign minister to visit Fiji following the visit of former Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono in 2019. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

