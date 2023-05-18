Japan's Hiroshima all decked up for G7 summit

Tokyo [Japan], May 18 : Japan's Hiroshima city is all decked up for the G7 Leaders' Summit beginning this Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Hiroshima on May 19 and attend the G7 summit on May 20-21. He is visiting Japan at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

PM Modi will speak at G7 sessions with partner countries on subjects such as peace, stability and prosperity of a sustainable planet; food, fertiliser and energy security; health; gender equality; climate change and environment; resilient infrastructure; and development cooperation. He will also hold bilateral meetings with some of the participating leaders on the sidelines of the Summit.

The G7 grouping comprises of Japan, Italy, Canada, France, US, UK and Germany. Security personnel were seen at the venues of the G7 meeting where the world leaders will discuss various issues.

Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023. Leaders from G7 nations - Japan, Italy, Canada, France, the US, UK, Germany and European Union will attend the meeting. European Council President Charles Michel will represent the European Union at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima.

Japan under its G7 Presidency has invited leaders from Australia, Brazil, Comoros, Cook Islands, India, Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam.

The G7 Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU), according to the statement.

Japanese PM Fumio Kishida in a message said, "From May 19 to 21, the G7 Summit will be held in Hiroshima, my hometown. Hiroshima is a beautiful city surrounded by the lush green Chugoku Mountains, facing the calm Seto Inland Sea."

"I truly look forward to welcoming the G7 Leaders to Hiroshima. At the same time, as the world's attention turns to Japan this year, it will be a great opportunity to show the world the charms of our country, from beautiful landscapes, traditional culture and local foods to cutting-edge technology," he added.

Kishida said that the G7 firmly rejects any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force or the threat or use of nuclear weapons and upholds the international order based on the rule of law. He said, "I will lead the discussion as Chair and demonstrate the G7's strong determination to the world with historical significance."

Fumio Kishida in the message stated, "There are mounting challenges facing the international community, such as the global economy including energy and food security, regional affairs including Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, economic security, and global issues including climate change, global health, and development. As Chair, I will facilitate candid discussions among the G7 Leaders to articulate ideas and plans for the future."

