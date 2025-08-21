Moscow [Russia], August 21 (ANI/ Izvestia): After the imposition of sanctions by Western countries, Russia was able to raise its own production and agro-industrial complex to a high level. This was stated on August 21 by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in an interview with Kabar news agency.

"What changed when sanctions were imposed on Russia? On the contrary, after the sanctions, they were able to raise their own production and agriculture to a high level. The products that were previously imported are now being exported," he said.

In addition, commenting on the UK sanctions imposed against the Kyrgyz Capital Bank of Central Asia and other companies in the country, Japarov said that he would not allow harm to the interests of Kyrgyz citizens and the development of the country.

On August 20, the United Kingdom imposed restrictions against five organisations and three individuals as part of anti-Russian sanctions. The list includes Leonid Shumakov, the head of the A7A5 project for the ruble-linked cryptocurrency, the Kyrgyz Capital Bank of Central Asia and its director Kantemir Chalbaev, businessman Zhanyshbek Uulu Nazarbek, Grinex, Tengricoin, Old Vector.

In response, Russia imposed sanctions against 21 British nationals. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the "stop list" included people who spread disinformation about Russia and the special military operation (SVO), as well as increased support for the Kiev regime. (ANI/ Izvestia)

