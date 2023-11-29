Jasmine Bhasin on work-life balance: 'I take it one day at a time'

Mumbai, Nov 29 Actress Jasmine Bhasin, known for her work in 'Tashan-e-Ishq', 'Dil Se Dil Tak', 'Ladies & Gentlemen', has opened up on her personal and work life balance, saying she stays practical.

Jasmine, who kicked off her journey in Punjabi films with 'Honeymoon', is back from a whirlwind shoot in London for her upcoming movie 'Carry On Jattiye'.

Balancing personal and work life is a trick which Jasmine has mastered.

"I take it one day at a time and stay practical. I keep my circle small, with very few close people around me," she said.

When asked about her London shooting experience, the actress shared: "It was fantastic to shoot for the film in London. The weather was pleasant. I have a strong lead role and I'm sure my audiences would love it.

"I'm picky about the projects I choose, but 'Carry On Jattiye' felt like the perfect fit. I'm all in for more Punjabi films," said former 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant.

Talking about OTT, Jasmine said: "I'm totally up for OTT projects and even TV if the role is interesting. To me, every medium is cool, as long as the role challenges me."

After a tough day on set, the actress finds peace and love with her three pets.

"My pets are like a big bundle of love and calmness. I believe everyone should have a pet at home; their positive vibes are contagious," added the 33-year-old actress.

Jasmine also has 'Warning 2' in the pipeline.

