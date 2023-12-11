Jatin Shah: Never-ending learning as actor is my favourite thing

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actor Jatin Shah, who has marked his comeback on the TV screens with 'Gauna Ek Pratha', shared how he loves the camera, and acting, and with every role he gets to learn so much.

Jatin is known for his works in shows like ‘Kasturi’, ‘Meri Maa’ and ‘Adaalat’. He is playing the character of Vansh Agnihotri in ‘Gauna Ek Pratha’.

Talking about being a TV star, Jatin shared: "This was a dream for me and not many people get to do what they love, for a living. I love the camera and acting and with every role, I get to learn so much. The never-ending learning as an actor is my favourite thing."

"The industry certainly has evolved and it is only because shows are made purely on the basis of what people connect to. People are evolving, so automatically to keep them entertained, our industry evolves," he said.

He makes sure to imbibe all that he can from every role he plays.

"Every role I play has a deep impact on me as I do a lot of research on body language of the character I play. However, I also make sure that I only carry the positives with me," he added.

‘Gauna Ek Pratha’ revolves around the journey of Gehna as she tries to win her husband back, all while facing challenges posed by the affluent and haughty Urvashi.

It airs on Shemaroo Umang.

