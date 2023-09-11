Jawaher Al Qasimi highlights Sharjah's commitment to science and knowledge

Sharjah [UAE], September 11 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), has expressed great pride on the occasion of the inauguration of the University of Kalba, in the emirate’s coastal town.

Sheikha Jawaher said that the opening of the university embodies Sharjah leadership’s vision to promote education, research, innovation and academic excellence, and reflects their successful efforts in raising qualified graduates fully equipped to serve and lead a diversity of market and vital sectors in the UAE and beyond.

Sheikha Jawaher noted that the university, which was inaugurated by Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, joins several others that offer world-class higher education in the emirate.

"This university is the realisation of His Highness' strategic vision to continue increasing the community's access to the highest quality of education and scientific research, here in Sharjah. Undoubtedly, the University of Kalba will receive His Highness's full attention and support, enabling it to fulfill its purpose as a training ground that equips and empowers successive generations of young leaders,” she added.

Sheikha Jawaher further stated, "The university will offer not only academic degrees and majors in a variety of disciplines, but also a comprehensive system of colleges that will allow students to develop their skills, enrich their knowledge, and cultivate attitudes for lifelong learning. A unique offering here is the sports sciences specialisation, which will support the advancement of the sports sector in Sharjah by nurturing national talents who will make a distinctive impact on the local sports sector, working hand in hand with athletes to enhance the sports community. We look forward to seeing fresh university graduates walk out with utmost confidence to contribute to our sustainable development and serve our community”.

Sheikha Jawaher recounted the emirate’s successful history of embracing knowledge and education, and of disseminating it inclusively. “With the opening of this new university, we look back at Sharjah's long and impactful journey of spreading knowledge and education, which began with Quranic classes at the beginning of the 20th century, followed by Al Eslah School - the first formal educational institution in Sharjah established in 1935, and the development of formal academic curricula in the 1950s with girls joining schools after Al Qasimiya school dedicated a classroom for them. These classrooms instilled in students the importance of knowledge and education and nurtured enthusiasm for building the nation and serving the community. This is what Sharjah has reinforced in successive generations; our students at the University of Sharjah and the American University of Sharjah, have earned a global reputation not by accident, but by the level of knowledge and the competence their graduates exhibit,” Sheikha Jawaher further noted.

Sheikha Jawaher concluded, “Since the beginning, Sharjah has offered fertile grounds for different sciences and knowledge to flourish. Our journey of spreading knowledge is an inspiring story we must pass down to future generations, so we can ensure that the emirate's sons and daughters continue the journey and bolster our name as a global beacon of knowledge and culture. We are confident that the University of Kalba will nurture diligent leaders and raise generations that will take the emirate’s sports sector to the next level.” (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor