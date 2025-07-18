JD-U, Shiv Sena hail US decision to designate TRF as terror outfit; Cong attacks Govt over Pahalgam attack

New Delhi, July 18 As the US has designated The Resistance Front (TRF), a Pakistan-based terror outfit, as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), the announcement has drawn strong political reactions across the Indian political spectrum.

The decision comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives on April 22, 2025.

Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies such as Janata Dal-United and Shiv Sena hailed the move as a major diplomatic achievement of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Senior JD-U leader K.C. Tyagi, speaking to IANS, said, "US has taken the right decision. It is a diplomatic victory for India. We have always maintained that terrorism and trade cannot go together, and there will be no compromise on national security. We welcome and appreciate this bold move by the US."

Shiv Sena, too, welcomed the US decision, with its party leaders launching a scathing attack on Pakistan's role in fostering terrorism.

Shiv Sena Spokesperson Krishna Hegde said, "Pakistan is the epicentre of global terrorism. It not only shelters terrorists but also funds them. The world knows that even Osama bin Laden was found hiding in Pakistan. The US must now take the next step and officially recognise Pakistan as a state sponsoring terrorism."

Sanjay Nirupam, another Shiv Sena leader, emphasised the need for more than just a ban on TRF.

"Blacklisting TRF is a good start, but it’s not enough. The US should also pressurise Pakistan directly and take stringent action against those who support and operate such terror organisations."

However, the Congress offered a more cautious response, questioning the Union government’s actions post-Pahalgam terror attack.

Congress MP Imran Masood said, "TRF has long been recognised as a terrorist outfit by us. It doesn't make a difference whether the US calls them terrorists now. What matters is justice for the victims, and we will ensure that."

Senior Congress leader Pramod Tiwari raised concerns about the lack of domestic action.

"Enough talk about what US has done. I want to ask our own government -- what steps have they taken to bring justice to the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam attack? Where are the terrorists? The nation needs answers."

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the decision on Thursday, calling it "a demonstration of the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting national security interests, countering terrorism, and enforcing President Donald Trump’s call for justice for the Pahalgam attack".

"TRF, a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) front and proxy, claimed responsibility for the April 22 Pahalgam attack, which killed 26 civilians. This was the deadliest attack on civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai terror attack," Rubio said.

US President Donald Trump had earlier condemned the Pahalgam attack in the strongest terms and reportedly called Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express solidarity.

According to India’s External Affairs Ministry, Trump assured full support in ensuring the perpetrators are brought to justice.

As India continues its efforts to counter terrorism on both diplomatic and operational fronts, the US move to blacklist TRF adds a critical layer of international pressure on Pakistan and reaffirms the growing India-US strategic alignment on security matters.

