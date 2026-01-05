JD Vance’s First Reaction After Attack at Ohio Home: “A Crazy Person Tried to…”

JD Vance House Attack News: US Vice President JD Vance on Monday thanked the Secret Service and Cincinnati police for their quick response after his Ohio home was attacked, leaving several windows broken. Vance said he and his family were not at home at the time of the incident and that he was in Washington, D.C., when it occurred.

We weren't even home as we had returned… — JD Vance (@JDVance) January 5, 2026

In a post on X, Vance said, "I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly."

Vance confirmed that he and his family were not home during the attack. "We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC."

The attack happened at Vance’s residence in the East Walnut Hills area of Cincinnati in the early hours of Monday. Secret Service agents and local police reached the spot soon after. A suspect has been taken into custody, but police have not said whether any charges have been filed. Images and videos from the scene showed officers patrolling the area with torches. At least four window panes were damaged, with holes visible in the glass.

Police and the Secret Service are investigating the incident..... pic.twitter.com/XidjFfeZg2 — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 5, 2026

Vance also asked the media to avoid publishing images of his home."We try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows, " he added.

Authorities are investigating whether the incident was a targeted attack on Vance or his family. The incident follows heightened security measures in the area during the New Year holidays.