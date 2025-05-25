JDU MP Sanjay Jha addresses Indian community in Seoul, calls Pakistan a "factory of terrorism"

Seoul [South Korea], May 25 : Janata Dal United (JDU) MP Sanjay Jha, who is leading an all-party delegation to the Republic of Korea and other key Asian nations, strongly criticised Pakistan on the issue of terrorism, terming it a "factory of terrorism."

Addressing the Indian community in Seoul, the capital city of the Republic of Korea, Jha highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism and reiterated the country's new normal against terrorism - "If you hit us, we will hit you back."

The delegation leader, Jha, also hailed Operation Sindoor, under which terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) was hit with precision.

Jha said, "All the opposition parties are together saying that this is the new normal- If you hit us, we will hit you back. During Operation Sindoor, terrorist infrastructure was hit with such precision that not a single civilian on the Pakistani side was killed... Pakistan tried to attack India through drones, they tried to hit out at civilians, temples, and gurudwaras, but didn't succeed. The people of India have made up their minds that not only terrorists but we will also those who nurture and fund terrorism. Pakistan is the factory of terrorism. There are no factories in Pakistan; the only factory there is of terrorism..."

Jha emphasised the unity among Indian political parties in the fight against terrorism.

"You can see multi-party representatives from all regions of India. There are MPs from the ruling as well as the opposition parties, but we have all come together with only one resolve. You must have seen how 26 people were killed in Pahalgam on 22nd April. Pakistan is promoting such terrorist activities. The Prime Minister and the entire country said that we have had enough. You must have seen in the newspapers today that India has surpassed Japan and has become the fourth-largest economy in the world...Our government decided that 7 delegations will go across the world so a message should go to the world that all Indians are together and all parties across ideological differences are together fighting against terrorism...."

Congress leader Salman Khurshid, who is also part of the delegation, echoed Jha's remarks, stressing the precision of India's response.

"We didn't attack any area of Pakistan except the terrorist camps, and we attacked them with precision. If they hadn't attacked us back, we would have stopped there, but they did attack us back, and when they attacked us back, what did we do? We neutralised the platforms they were using to attack us, so we neutralised their air bases... That sent the message clearly to them that you can't take India on, and they therefore said Please let's stop it and they've stopped. But we have to be careful, which is why the government very clearly said, we are not putting an end to the Operation Sindoor..." he said.

Earlier in the day, Group 3 of India's all-party parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, held a meeting with Ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, Amit Kumar, at the Indian Embassy in Seoul.

The delegation also includes Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) MP John Brittas, BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, BJP MP Brij Lal, BJP MP Pradan Baruah, Ambassador Mohan Kumar, and BJP MP Hemang Joshi. The visit marks a continuation of Operation Sindoor, India's diplomatic outreach following the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam.

