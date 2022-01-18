Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement demand release of missing Sindhi political activists

The Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), a Sindhi nationalist party, has organised a protest rally to demand the release of missing political activists from the Sindh province of Pakistan.

The protest rally was held in Sann town on the occasion of 118th birth anniversary of Father of Sindhi Nation, Sain G M Syed.

Despite restrictions by the local administration for holding a rally in the town, a large number of party workers reached and attended the march.

According to a statement issued by JSFM, the party's newly elected office bearers Amar Aazadi, Pirh Sindhi and other leaders headed the march.

Party workers were holding banners and pictures of Sain G M Syed. It started from Shaikh Abdul Majeed Sindhi Chowk, Sann to the grave of Sain G M Syed.

They raised slogans including "Release all Sindhi-Baloch missing persons", "Reject Pak-china Economic Corridor (CPEC)", "Reject Bahria Town and Stop silent Military operation in Sindh."

Workers sang the Sindhudesh National Anthem on the grave of Sain G M Syed.

JSFM workers revived the faith for the struggle for free Sindhudesh from Pakistani occupation.

JSFM also rejected the multi-billion dollar Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

Before coming to Sann, JSFM workers also cut the cakes of the 118th birthday anniversary in other parts of Sindh including Karachi, Malir, Sachal Goth, Hyderabad, Qasimabad, Ghotki, Sukkur, Rohri, Shikarpur, Lakhi Ghulam shah and Larkana.

( With inputs from ANI )

