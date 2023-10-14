Jeet dons menacing new avatar in teaser of Bengali action film 'Manush'

New Delhi, Oct 14 As Bengali cinema aims to go pan-Indian with its new high-budget productions, actor Jeet dons a menacing new avatar in the teaser for his upcoming action film ‘Manush’.

The teaser shows a very high quality and astounding production, featuring some incredible set-designs and looks rather similar to something that is going on in South Indian cinemas these days.

Brutally violent, the ‘Asur’ actor in the short teaser reveals just enough about his character and what exactly he really is.

Though unclear if he is a hero or more of an anti-hero, while stepping out of the car in full style and crushing glass under his boots, he says in English: “I don’t count money, I count only life.”

Cutting to several other scenes of other actors and scenarios, one of which includes a kind of thick smoke stemming from a fire or possibly an explosion, it cuts to the scene of the villain eating a chicken leg in a fully raw fashion.

This indicates a somewhat rustic style despite the high level of masala. Talking about his own philosophy, Jeet’s character then talks in Bangla and says: “You can never place your trust in a human. Everyone has some story to tell, and some secrets brewing.”

Then looking at a big stack of money, he says: “But losing your faith in money, that is a horrible sin.”

All of this is accompanied by a hard rock BGM (background music) with the roar of electric guitars as well as some synthesisers.

A full on action-flick, Jeet’s own character is revealed to be heavily violent and murderous, most likely looking for revenge.

The final shot cuts to him using a cleaver and jumping in the air to cut off someone’s head, with the teaser cutting to the credits and only the sound of blood splattering can be heard.

Acting as both the lead actor and producer, Jeet is trying to elevate Bengali cinema to a pan-Indian style as ‘Manush’ looks stylistically similar to Thalaivar Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’, though has a more filmy style.

An action-thriller film, ‘Manush’ stars Jeet, Susmita Chatterjee, Jeetu Kumar, and Bidya Sinha Saha Mim in lead roles. Directed and written by Sanjoy Somadder, the film is gearing up for a 2024 release date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor