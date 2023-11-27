Jenna Ortega, Jacob Elordi will be ‘amazing’ in ‘Twilight’ reboot, says director

Los Angeles, Nov 28 'Twilight' director Catherine Hardwicke opened up about the actors who would play the lead roles in the fantasy film if a reboot happened now and said Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi would be 'perfect'.

During an interview on the Watch-a-long podcast, Catherine agreed that Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi “would be perfect” to play Bella Swan and Edward Cullen.

“I mean, he’s amazing. He probably would be Edward today,” Catherine said of Jacob.

The filmmaker added, “I do think there’s a lot of really cool young actors today. Of course, you just mentioned Jenna Ortega, she’s amazing.”

Catherine also mentioned that she recently had an encounter with model Lewis Tan who told her he tried to land the role of Jacob Black, who ended up being played by Taylor Lautner, reports deadline.com.

“It would’ve changed anyone’s life if they got that part,” Catherine added.

During the same appearance, Catherine opened up about the studio’s hesitation over casting Robert Pattinson in the lead role of Edward at first.

“When he came over to my house, he had black bangs for hair and was kind of out of shape because he was hanging out at the pub all the time,” the film’s director said.

“I thought '‘it works not just in person, but it works on screen'. I had to be sure. Of course, in person, I just got carried away, but you have to be sure - does it really translate (to the screen)?”

After Catherine sent over “fun auditions” she sent over to the studio, “They called me back and go, ‘Do you think you can make this guy look good?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I do. Did you see his cheekbones?"

"We’re doing a makeover on the hair and everything and he’s going to start working out and he’s going to be gorgeous.’ But they didn’t believe it at first. He walked over there with a stained shirt… It was Rob.”

