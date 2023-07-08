Jennifer Garner to reprise her role as Elektra after 20 years in 'Deadpool 3'

Los Angeles, July 8 After a break of 20 years, actress Jennifer Garner is making her return to the world of Marvel, as she will reprise her role as the Marvel anti-hero Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'.

The actress first made her appearance as Elektra Natchios in the 2003 Ben Affleck starrer 'Daredevil' following which she starred in a spin-off solo movie 'Elektra' in 2005.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, her involvement in 'Deadpool 3' hints at some sort of multiverse angle to the film that has long been rumored, and it is possible that other characters from Marvel films made by Fox could pop up. But this being 'Deadpool', one can’t rule out some meta, self-awareness either.

'Deadpool 3' will also mark Garner's reunion with the 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy, who all previously worked together on the sci-fi film 'The Adam Project'.

She is the latest addition to the roster of 'Deadpool 3', and while most of the details for the movie have been kept under wraps, the biggest attraction for the movie is Hugh Jackman who will be returning to play Wolverine after his final stint as the character in 'Logan'.

Other cast members who will be returning include Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Kapicic as Colossus, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Rob Delaney as Peter, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Leslie Uggams as Blind Al.

The first 'Deadpool' movie in the MCU ever since Marvel bought the rights for 'X-Men' and 'Deadpool' from Fox Studios, the movie will retain its violent and bloody nature, along with a ton of swearing and a bunch of fourth wall breaking. 'Deadpool 3' is currently set to release on May 3, 2024.

