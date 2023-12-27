Jennifer Winget feels ‘blessed’ on her ‘warm, fuzzy’ Christmas

Mumbai, Dec 27 Actress Jennifer Winget on Wednesday shared a beautiful glimpse of the Christmas celebration at her home, with her family and friends, and said it is a proof that she revels in the abundance of love.

Jennifer is known for her roles in ‘Kahin To Hoga’, ‘Dill Mill Gayye’, ‘Beyhadh’ and several others.

The diva, who enjoys 17.2 million followers on the photo sharing application Instagram, shared a string of pictures, which shows Jennifer donning a green co-ord set.

The photos has her pet dog that she is carrying in her arms, a Christmas tree and other decorations, a table full of delicacies, and her loved ones.

She captioned the post: “Blessed be this season that engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love...And yesterday was proof that I revel in its abundance!”

“Thank you to everyone who made it and made 'meri' Christmas a warm and fuzzy one. Family & Friends, both, the furry and fiercely steadfast kinds, who came from far and wide, and who also came bearing gifts. I see you, I feel you, I love you... to bits,” the post read.

The 38-year-old actress also shared a Reel video, wherein she can be seen dancing with her family and friends.

The video was captioned: “When you want to hop on a trend, but your friends make sure you set a new trend altogether.”

On the personal front, Jennifer was married to actor Karan Singh Grover and the couple separated in 2014.

Meanwhile, she was last seen as Maya in ‘Beyhadh 2’. She also featured in the music video ‘Guli Mata’, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Saad Lamjarred.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor