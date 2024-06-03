Jerusalem is Israel's largest city with a population above one million

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 3 (ANI/TPS): On the eve of Jerusalem Day 2024, Jerusalem, the capital of Israel, is the largest city in the country, with about 10.1 per cent of the country's total population, and the number of residents exceeds one million. This is according to data released by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics.

As of the end of 2023, 60.5 per cent of the residents of Jerusalem were Jews (602,200 people) and others, while 39.5 per cent were Arabs (392,900). Also, 29.2 per cent of the city's population was comprised of Orthodox Jews. Jerusalem's Jewish population accounts for 7.8 per cent of the country's total and its Arab population accounts for 18.9 per cent.

During the year 2023, the population of Jerusalem increased by approximately 13,400 inhabitants. About 20,000 - 20,500 people were added to the city's population as a result of childbirth and another 4,000 people as a result of migration; however, about 11,000 people left the city during the year.

The total fertility rate (the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime) in Jerusalem was 3.68 children per woman, higher than the national rate (2.89). Among Jews and others, the rate was 4.30 (2.90 in the national rate) while among Arab women it was 2.81 (compared to 2.75 in the national rate).

The average mother's age at first birth in Jerusalem per cent is about 3 years lower than the national average - 24.9 compared to 27.8 respectively.

72.9 per cent of the employed residents of Jerusalem work in the city.

60 per cent of Jerusalem residents aged 20 and over have lived in the city since their birth, compared to 33 per cent in the national average. (ANI/TPS)

