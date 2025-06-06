Jerusalem Resident Indicted for Spying for Iran

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 6 (ANI/ TPS): The State Attorney's Office filed an indictment with the Jerusalem District Court against Rajab Salah, a 30-year-old resident of Jerusalem, for having contact with an individual who presented himself as acting on behalf of the Iranian security service, and for performing various tasks for him in exchange for a total payment of thousands of shekels.

The Attorney General's Office asked the court to order the defendant's detention without bail until the end of the legal proceedings against him.

The indictment details that the connection between the defendant and the Iranian agent was established after the defendant posted a message in a Telegram group, in which he stated that he was looking for work. Following the message, a person contacted him, offering to pay the defendant to perform various tasks.

The defendant allegedly carried out various tasks for the Iranians, including photographing sensitive sites in Jerusalem, including the Western Wall, the Mahane Yehuda Market and the Jerusalem Municipality area, using an application that allowed for a direct live broadcast to the agent. (ANI/ TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor