Jerusalem woman arrested for "inciting terror"

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 26 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Police said that as part of the fight against incitement and support for terrorism, a resident of a Jerusalem Arab neighbourhood was arrested in possession of a necklace with messages of support for terrorism.

About two weeks ago, police officers who were stationed near one of the gates of the Temple Mount noticed the suspect (23), when she was caught in possession of a necklace with messages of support for terrorism and the attacks made by the terrorist organization Hamas on the State of Israel.

An indictment is expected against her in the coming days. (ANI/TPS)

