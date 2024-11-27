JFE Engineering launches first overseas waste management project in Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 27 : JFE Engineering, a prominent Japanese engineering firm specialising in waste-to-energy plants, oil and gas facilities, pipelines, bridges, and other infrastructure projects worldwide, has launched its first overseas waste management project in Malaysia.

The project received Malaysian government approval in July 2024.

A joint venture known as J&T Berjaya Alam Murni (JBAM) was formed by Malaysia's Naza Enviro Holdings, Japan's J&T Recycling Corporation, and JFE Engineering Malaysia.

Together, they aim to develop and manage the Sustainable Scheduled Waste Treatment Centre in Malaysia.

The facility is designed to receive, treat, and dispose of clinical, toxic, and hazardous waste generated by medical facilities and various industries across the country.

Through innovative heat recovery techniques from the incineration process, the project contributes to the circular economy.

Recovered heat is used by an adjacent drying facility, enabling thermal recycling by reducing waste moisture content.

Mitsuhisa Inoue, General Manager at J&T Berjaya Alam Murni said, "This facility is an incinerator designed to treat hazardous and medical waste. It utilizes a kiln-stoker-type incinerator, also used by J&T Recycling Corporation, which can process various waste types. With a capacity of 70 tons per day and 20,000 tons annually, the facility ensures efficient waste management. Operations are centrally monitored to ensure safe, compliant operations".

As Malaysia faces increasing challenges with industrial waste pollution, JFE Engineering's advanced technology ensures proper waste treatment in line with stringent air emission standards.

Chief Executive Officer of J&T Berjaya Alam Murni, Peter Wong, said "NAZA Enviro operates the 659-acre Bukit Tagar Enviro Park, Malaysia's leading sanitary landfill and premier eco-park. With a strong focus on environmental responsibility, NAZA Enviro is positioned to lead Malaysia's waste management sector. The operation of this facility marks a significant milestone for JFE Group's environmental protection initiatives in Malaysia and paves the way for future collaboration between NAZA Enviro and JFE Group".

By leveraging JFE Group's advanced technology and international expertise, JBAM plans to expand further in international waste management initiatives, contributing to a more sustainable future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor