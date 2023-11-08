'Jhalak Dikhlaja 11' got me back on television, says Aamir Ali

Mumbai, Nov 8 Popular actor Aamir Ali is set to make a comeback on Indian television, stepping back into the spotlight with his participation in the eleventh season of the dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhlaja ‘.

Aamir, who was last seen on the web-series ‘The Trial’, said: "Jhalak was the one show that was on the bucket list. A big reason why I have made a comeback on television is because of Jhalak. I had stopped doing television and was concentrating on doing OTT more. So yeah, Jhalak was the show that got me back on television. "

The actor revealed why the dance-based show has held a special interest for him.

"Though I have previously been part of a dance reality show, Jhalak held a special interest for me. It's a platform that truly celebrates the art of dance, and I've long desired to be a part of Jhalak. I feel immensely happy and grateful for this chance," he said.

