JI Leader Hafiz Naeemur Rehman slams constitutional amendments and asset mismanagement

Karachi [Pakistan], November 5 : Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Pakistan Emir, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, in a press conference at Idara Noor-e-Haq in Karachi on Monday, criticized the current Parliament, which he claimed emerged through manipulated Forms 47. He argued that the Parliament had undermined the foundational structure of the 1973 Constitution under the pretext of the 26th Amendment.

According to the News International report Rehman, referring to the government as the "Form 47 government," accused it of attacking the judiciary by amending the Constitution through a dubious process.

He also highlighted the controversy surrounding the judicial appointment mechanism, particularly the revisiting of the long-settled issue of seniority in the appointment of judges. Rehman argued that the core issue with the constitutional amendment was the way the government had gained control over the judiciary, with the intention of politicizing it.

He further claimed that the government's actions were an assault on the Constitution, the judiciary, and democratic freedoms.

The JI leader revealed that the party had filed a petition challenging the amendment in the Supreme Court and called for a full court hearing of the petition, with a live broadcast.

Rehman accused the government of corruption and manipulation in passing the constitutional amendment, emphasizing that any constitutional change made through coercion or inducement lacked legitimacy. He pledged that Jamaat-e-Islami would continue to pursue the case in court and stand for the aspirations of the nation.

The JI leader also addressed the privatization of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), noting that only a few parties had initially shown interest in bidding for the national carrier. However, most withdrew, leaving just one bidder, who offered a mere Rs 10 billion. Rehman pointed out that PIA's assets were valued at Rs 152 billion, with royalties amounting to Rs 202 billion and receivables of around Rs 16-17 billion. Despite these figures, he lamented the low offer for the airline.

He also criticized former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI leader Amin Gandapur for attempting to control PIA under their respective provincial governments, calling it a mockery of the nation. Rehman blamed the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for the deterioration of national institutions.

Discussing the state of Pakistan Steel Mills, he claimed it had been a profitable entity until 2008. He further accused the government of having paid Rs 2,000 billion to independent power producers (IPPs) in just one year. Rehman also alleged that K-Electric had been sold for far less than the value of the electricity poles installed throughout Karachi.

He concluded by highlighting that nearly Rs 1.75 billion had recently been allocated for the maintenance of aircraft for the prime minister and president, arguing that the ruling elites were a greater financial burden on the national exchequer than state institutions themselves.

