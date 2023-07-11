Jimmy Shergill on 'Choona': I like engaging, character-driven narratives

New Delhi, July 11 Actor Jimmy Shergill who is all set to star in upcoming heist comedy drama 'Choona' said he likes narratives that are character driven, and brings out the flavour of our rich cultural backdrop.

Sharing his excitement on 'Choona', Jimmy said: "This is my first outing with Netflix and I am looking forward to Choona. As an actor, I have always been inclined towards stories that push me to explore my capabilities."

"Also, as an audience myself, I personally like narratives that are engaging, character driven and bring out the flavour of our rich cultural backdrop," he said.

The 52-year-old actor further shared that 'Choona' gave him an opportunity to play a character that’s spiteful yet appealing.

"The story itself is high-spirited, captive and engaging."

Produced by Flying Saucer and written and directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, 'Choona' stars Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Vikram Kochhar, Chandan Roy, Namit Das, Gyanendra Tripathi, Atul Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Niharika Lyra Dutt in key roles. It will premiere on August 3 on Netflix.

