JioAirFiber to be launched on September 19

New Delhi, Aug 28 JioAirFiber will be launched on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on September 19, giving the company another avenue for customer value and revenue growth in the untapped Indian home segment, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited, said on Monday.

"JioAirFiber uses our pan-India 5G network and advanced wireless technologies to bypass the need for last-mile fibre," Ambani said at the 46th AGM of RIL.

“Through optical fibre, we can currently connect around 15,000 premises daily. But with JioAirFiber, we can supercharge this expansion with up to 150,000 connections per day which is a 10-fold increase, expanding our addressable market over the next three years to over 200 million high-paying homes and premises," he said.

“And through fixed-mobile convergence, we can foster greater engagement and loyalty among Indian households, especially premium households where home broadband usage is growing the fastest. This also lays the foundation for widespread adoption of various Smart Home solutions”, Ambani said.

Amabni also said Jio’s optical fibre infrastructure spans over 1.5 million km across India.

"This immense scale puts us in a league of our own, far ahead of the competition. Our extensive optical fibre presence puts us in close proximity to over 200 million premises. Yet, providing physical last-mile connectivity is a painstaking process in most parts of our country”, he said.

“This leaves millions of potential customers without home broadband due to complexities and delays involved in extending optical fibre to their premises. This is where JioAirFiber, our fixed-wireless broadband offering, comes in”, he said.

