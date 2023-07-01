Jodie Turner-Smith joins Jared Leto, Evan Peters & Greta Lee in 'Tron: Ares'
Los Angeles, July 1 British actress Jodie Turner-Smith, star of 'Queen & Slim' and the upcoming 'Star Wars' series 'The Acolyte' is set to star in Disney's 'Tron: Ares'.
She is the latest addition to the cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares', joining Jared Leto, Evan Peters and 'Past Lives' star Greta Lee.
Joachim Ronning will direct the third 'Tron' instalment from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne, reports 'Variety'.
Jared Leto will play Ares, the manifestation of a programme that becomes sentient and crosses over into the human world, with Lee as a video game programmer and tech company CEO who aims to protect her world-changing technology.
Additional plot details, including specifics of Turner-Smith's role, are being kept under wraps. Production on the film is set for August.
As per 'Variety', Turner-Smith also starred as Anne Boleyn in Sony Pictures Television's three-part mini-series. She was nominated for an NAACP Image Award for her performance.
She'll next be seen in 'Bad Monkey', appearing opposite Vince Vaughn in the Apple TV+ series based on Carl Hiaasen's 2013 novel, and recently wrapped production on 'Star Wars: The Acolyte' for Disney+.
Turner-Smith joins the 'Tron' franchise as the long-running sci-fi adventure's legacy continues.
The original film, starring Jeff Bridges, debuted in 1982 and flopped at the box office despite its groundbreaking innovations in digital visual effects.
Over time, 'Tron' developed a cult following, leading to the 2010 sequel 'Tron: Legacy', starring Bridges, Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde and helmed by Joseph Kosinski in his directorial debut.
