"Joe Biden became mentally impaired; Kamala was born that way": Trump launches fresh salvo at Harris

Washington, DC [US], September 29 : Former US President Donald Trump called Vice President Kamala Harris "mentally disabled" and questioned her 'intelligence 'for visiting the southern border, where she pledged to crack down on asylum, New York Times reported.

Trump's personal attacks on Harris came from a rally in Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin on Saturday, where he told supporters that "Joe Biden became mentally impaired; Kamala was born that way."

"And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could have allowed this to happen to our country," Trump said, linking Harris to the border policies of the Biden administration.

Later, he called her comments made on Friday at the border "bullshit."

Notably, Trump's remarks at Prairie du Chien, a town of roughly 5,000 people along the Mississippi River, were made, in response to Harris's border visit in Douglas, Arizona, when she advocated for harsher penalties for illegal border crossers and pledged to crack down on asylum seekers, according to the New York Times.

The former US President called Harris a 'political opportunist' as he stood surrounded by posters of undocumented immigrants charged with deadly crimes. Furthermore, he asserted that she was accountable for immigrants who broke the law by entering the nation.

"She is a disaster," Trump said, adding that "she is not ever going to do anything for the border, and she didn't even want to get tough now, except her poll numbers were tanking."

Earlier on September 11, Trump and Harris squared up in the first Presidential Debate in Philadelphia on ABC News. Kicking off the debate, Trump took on the Biden-Harris administration saying that inflation in the US is probably the worst in the nation's history.

Trump said that inflation is at 21 per cent and other things are 50 per cent, 60 per cent, 70 per cent, and 80 per cent higher than they were just a few years ago.

"We have inflation like very few people have ever seen before. Probably the worst in our nation's history. We were at 21 per cent but that's being generous, because many things are 50 per cent, 60 per cent, 70 per cent, and 80 per cent higher than they were just a few years ago. This has been a disaster for people, for the middle class, but for every class," he said.

Trump also attacked Biden-Harris on the issue of illegal immigration claiming that millions had poured in from 'mental institutions and insane asylums'.

"We've had a terrible economy because inflation has, which is really known as a country buster, it breaks up countries. You look at Springfield, Ohio. You look at Aurora in Colorado. They are taking over the towns. They're taking over buildings. They're going in violently. These are the people that Xi and Biden led into our country, and they're destroying our country. They're dangerous. They're at the highest level of criminality, and we have to get them out. We have to get them out fast. I created one of the greatest economies in the history of our country. I'll do it again and even better," he said.

Both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are the official presidential candidates of their respective parties, after they accepted the nomination at the conventions earlier this year.

The US presidential elections are scheduled to be held on November 5 this year.

