Joe Biden Health Update: US President Still Experiencing Mild Upper Respiratory Symptoms Related to Covid-19

President Joe Biden is still experiencing mild upper respiratory symptoms and continues to take Paxlovid, after testing positive for COVID-19 this week, according to the president's physician.Biden doesn't have a fever and his symptoms remain mild, Dr. Kevin O'Connor said in a statement Thursday.

Biden, 81, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, following his first event in Las Vegas, the White House said. Joe Biden has been under pressure from fellow Democrats to step down from the presidential race following his dismal performance at a debate with former US President and Republican pick Donald Trump.

The US President has been losing battleground states against Trump, who survived an assassination bid last weekend, and is headlining a triumphant convention this week. Moreover, even before the Covid-19 announcement, California Representative and one of the most high-profile Democrats Adam Schiff, urged Joe Biden to drop out of the presidential race. He told the Los Angeles Times he had concerns about whether Biden could defeat Trump.