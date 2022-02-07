Joe Biden, Israeli PM discuss Iran, Ukraine in phone call

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke with US President Joe Biden on the phone on Sunday and agreed to stay in regular contact, the Israeli premier's office said.

"The two leaders discussed regional challenges, especially the growing Iranian aggression, and the steps to block the Iranian nuclear program," the press statement read.

"They also discussed the situation between Russia and Ukraine," the statement added.

Bennett praised US forces for taking out an Islamist leader in an operation in northwestern Syria on Wednesday and thanked Biden for his steadfast support of Israel. He invited the US president and the first lady to visit Israel. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

