Joe Biden Meets US President-Elect Donald Trump at White House, Pledge Smooth Transition of Power (Watch Video)

US President-elect Donald Trump met with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office on Wednesday to begin the transition of power, reaffirming a cornerstone of American democracy after a break four years ago. The brief meeting set the stage for a peaceful transfer of power on January 20, 2025.

During the meeting, Biden congratulated Trump on his victory and assured him of a smooth transition. "Well, Mr. President-elect, Donald, congratulations... and I look forward to having a smooth transition. Welcome," Biden said, extending a warm greeting.

Trump responded by acknowledging the challenges of politics but expressed gratitude for the transition process. “Politics is tough, and it's, in many cases, not a very nice world, but it is a nice world today, and I appreciate it very much. The transition is so smooth, and it will be as smooth as it can get,” Trump said.

First Lady Jill Biden joined the president in greeting Trump, presenting a handwritten letter of congratulations for Mrs. Trump. The letter expressed the Biden team's commitment to assisting with the transition process.

The meeting signals the official start of the transfer of power ahead of Trump’s January inauguration.

