Joe Biden pardons US veterans convicted under law banning gay sex

Washington DC [US], June 27 : US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, granted pardon to American veterans who were convicted of engaging in gay sex under a military code that outlawed the behaviour for more than 60 years, the New York Times reported.

Biden's proclamation grants clemency to some 2,000 people who were charged between 1951 and 2013, addressing a "historic wrong."

"Today, I am righting an historic wrong by using my clemency authority to pardon many former service members who were convicted simply for being themselves," President Biden said in a statement.

"Despite their courage and great sacrifice, thousands of L.G.B.T.Q.I.+ service members were forced out of the military because of their sexual orientation or gender identity. Some of these patriotic Americans were subject to court-martial, and have carried the burden of this great injustice for decades," he added.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jeane-Pierre termed this progress in "righting a historic wrong" and said every member of the US military deserves to feel safe and respected.

"Every member of our military deserves to feel safe and respected. Today, @POTUS announced pardons for many LGBTQI+ service members convicted because of their sexual orientation or gender identity - making progress in righting a historic wrong," she posted on X.

https://x.com/PressSec/status/1806036399688134731

The proclamation addresses charges brought under Article 125 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, a federal law that made it a crime to engage in "unnatural carnal copulation with another person of the same or opposite sex," even with mutual consent. In 2013, Congress voted to repeal the portion of the code that outlawed consensual sodomy, the NYT reported.

Over the course of his presidency, Mr. Biden has used his clemency powers largely to pardon nonviolent drug offenders. He has also issued pardons for marijuana use and possession on federal lands as part of a broader effort by his administration to address racial disparities in drug sentencing.

Biden said in his statement that Wednesday's proclamation was "about dignity, decency and ensuring the culture of our armed forces reflect the values that make us an exceptional nation."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor