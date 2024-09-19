Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden to be sentenced on December 4

Washington [US], September 19 : US president Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden will be sentenced on December 4 after being found guilty of lying about his drug use when purchasing a revolver and then illegally possessing the gun while being addicted to drugs, local media reported.

A US federal judge agreed to a request by Hunter's attorney to push back the date of the junior Biden's first criminal sentencing, slated on November 13 by three weeks, after the Presidential elections, 'The Hill' said.

A court in Delaware had convicted him this June on three felony gun charges. He faces a maximum prison sentence of 10 years on the first two counts and of five years on the third.

Hunter was set to face a second criminal trial in California this month on nine tax-related charges, according to the report in 'The Hill' news daily but he avoided it by pleading guilty.

The US President's son faces three felony counts for tax evasion and filing false returns, plus six misdemeanour counts. The indictment detailed how Hunter Biden cheated on his taxes over a four-year stretch (2016-2019) and instead spent millions "on an extravagant lifestyle."

Sentencing in that case is scheduled for December 16.

During Joe Biden's reelection campaign, prior to his stepping down from the race, Hunter Biden's two federal criminal prosecutions were seen to be possible political liability. However, with Kamala Harris now in the race, the potential impact of Hunter Biden's legal woes on President Joe Biden has dwindled.

President Biden had earlier said that he would not pardon his son if he is found guilty.

US Presidential elections are scheduled for November 5 this year.

