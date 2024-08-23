Jonathan Bloomer Passes Away: Morgan Stanley International Chairman Dies in Italy's Yacht Tragedy

Jonathan Bloomer, the chairman of Morgan Stanley International and former CEO of Prudential Plc, tragically died in a yacht accident off the coast of Italy on August 19. He was 70 years old. Bloomer's wife, Judy, also perished in the incident. The couple was aboard the luxury yacht Bayesian to celebrate the acquittal of British tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch, for whom Jonathan Bloomer had served as a defense witness.

The couple's children released a statement expressing their deep sorrow, noting, “Our parents were remarkable individuals and an inspiration to many, but their primary focus was always their family and their new grandchildren. Having spent five decades together, our only solace is that they are still together. We are overwhelmed by grief and request privacy for our family during this difficult time.” The yacht, hit by a tornado near Porticello, Sicily, had six people trapped inside at the time of the incident.

Bloomer had been leading Morgan Stanley’s European operations since 2018 and recently took on the role of chair for British insurer Hiscox Ltd. Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick praised Bloomer’s leadership and contributions during a period of significant change for the firm’s international business. Hiscox CEO Aki Hussain also honored Bloomer’s impact, describing it as a privilege to work with him. Bloomer’s career included a 20-year tenure at Arthur Andersen, senior positions at Prudential Plc from 1995 to 2005, and roles at Cerberus Capital Management LP from 2006 to 2012. He continued to serve on various boards, including Arrow Global Group Ltd. and DWF Group Ltd., after leaving Cerberus.