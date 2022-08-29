Jordan on health, power grid alerts as heatwave lingers

Amman, Aug 29 Jordan's Health Ministry warned of high temperatures as a dry heatwave will continue to affect the country for at least two days, advising the public to avoid sunlight exposure.

The elderly, children, and those with chronic diseases should be particularly careful about the health risks posed by the boiling heat, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Jordan Meteorological Department said the ongoing heatwave is rising temperatures by 7 to 8 degrees Celsius above the averages and is forecast not to ease before Wednesday.

On Sunday, temperatures in the capital Amman are estimated to peak at 40 degrees, while in the Jordan Valley area at 45 degrees, according to the meteorological department.

Meanwhile, the power grid in Jordan was burdened by surging demand, the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources said.

It noted that the electrical load on Saturday peaked at 3,580 megawatts, beating the previous load record of 3,400 megawatts during the current summer.

