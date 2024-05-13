Jordan requests Iraq to extend oil supply deal

Amman, May 13 Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources has said that it has sent a letter to Iraq's Oil Ministry demanding the extension of an oil supply deal, under which Jordan imports around 10,000 barrels of oil daily from Iraq.

Iman Awad, Director of Oil and Natural Gas at Jordan's Ministry, said Jordan requested the extension of a memorandum of understanding, which ended on May 4, for three additional months, according to a statement by the Ministry released on Sunday.

Awad added that the Ministry is closely following up with the Iraqi side and the Jordanian Embassy in Baghdad to obtain the necessary approvals for the extension, Xinhua news agency reported.

She noted that oil imports from Iraq under the deal constitute about seven per cent of the kingdom's crude oil needs.

--IANS

