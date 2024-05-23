Jordan sends 92 aid trucks to Gaza

Amman, May 23 A new humanitarian aid convoy, comprising 92 trucks, has crossed into the Gaza Strip, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) said in a statement.

The convoy, sent by the charity organisation in cooperation with Jordan Armed Forces, is loaded with essential food parcels, tents, and medical supplies, according to the statement released on Wednesday.

The operation was conducted in partnership with the World Food Programme, the Qatar Red Crescent, and other organisations to distribute aid to the people in Gaza, it added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza cannot tolerate any delays in sending and delivering diverse humanitarian aid, which is crucial for the continuity of life for the war-affected people in the area," JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli was quoted in the statement as saying.

He said that JHCO "aims to deliver more essential and necessary aid, which is considered a lifeline for the people in Gaza, in cooperation with various supporting entities from around the world".

Since the onset of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict in Gaza last October, the total number of aid trucks dispatched from Jordan and successfully entering the Palestinian enclave has reached 1,456, according to the organisation.

