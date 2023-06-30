Jordan summons Swedish ambassador over Quran burning in Stockholm
Amman, June 30 Jordan's Foreign Ministry has summoned the Swedish Ambassador in Amman in protest of the burning of a copy of the Muslim holy book Quran in Stockholm.
The Ministry said on Thursday in a statement that it was a racist act of dangerous hate and a manifestation of Islamophobia that incites violence and insults religions, Xinhua news agency reported.
Such acts cannot be justified in the context of freedom of expression, as they represent a crime and a provocation to the feelings of more than two billion Muslims across the world, it added.
In Sweden's capital Stockholm on Wednesday, a person said to be an Iraqi national burned a copy of Quran outside the central mosque of Stockholm. The move was authorised by a Swedish court.
