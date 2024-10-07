Jordan's King stresses need to stop Middle East conflict

Amman, Oct 7 King Abdullah II of Jordan urged the international community to shoulder its full responsibility in stopping the Israeli war on Gaza and Lebanon.

The Jordanian leader made the remarks during a meeting with King Felipe VI of Spain in Amman on Sunday.

According to a statement from the Royal Hashemite Court, the Jordanian leader stressed the importance of reaching comprehensive calm to end the violence and protect the security and stability of the region and the world, reports Xinhua news agency.

The two leaders also discussed enhancing humanitarian aid to Gaza and ensuring its continuous delivery.

King Abdullah II commended Spain's support for the two-state solution and its recognition of the State of Palestine, stressing that Jordan will continue coordinating with Spain to restore regional stability.

For his part, King Felipe VI expressed his country's support for Jordan in confronting the regional challenges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor