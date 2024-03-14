JP Nadda meets Bhutan PM Tobgay, talks about BJP's ideology, initiatives

New Delhi [India], March 14 : Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda met Bhutan Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay, who is on a five-day visit to India and explained to him about the BJP's ideology, organisational structure and initiatives.

The two leaders also agreed to continue the 'party-to-party' interaction between BJP and Bhutan's People Democratic Party (Tobgay's party).

"Met with Prime Minister of Bhutan H E Dasho Tshering Tobgay in New Delhi as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. I explained to him about our party's ideology, organisational structure and various initiatives. We both have agreed to continue party to party interaction between @BJP4India and People's Democratic Party of Bhutan," Nadda posted on X.

Notably, this is the first overseas visit of the Bhutanese PM, who assumed office in January 2024.

He was received at the airport by Union Minister of State for Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Ashwini Choubey, on Thursday.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that his visit is a testament to the ties of friendship between the two countries.

"Warm welcome to India! PM @tsheringtobgay of Bhutan arrives in New Delhi on his first overseas visit after assuming office in Jan 2024. Received by MoS @AshwiniKChoubey at the airport. The visit of @PMBhutan is in keeping with the exemplary ties of friendship between India and Bhutan," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

The Bhutan PM is accompanied by the Foreign Affairs and External Trade Minister, Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Industry, Commerce and Employment Minister, and senior officials from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

During his visit to India, Tobgay will call on President Droupadi Murmu and is expected to hold bilateral talks with PM Narendra Modi, according to MEA.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and other Indian dignitaries will also call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan.

PM Tobgay is also scheduled to visit Mumbai.

India and Bhutan enjoy exemplary ties of friendship and cooperation, based on trust, goodwill and mutual understanding at all levels.

The visit of the Prime Minister of Bhutan will provide an opportunity for the two sides to review the progress in their unique partnership and to discuss ways and means to expand the enduring ties of friendship and cooperation between both nations, the MEA earlier stated.

