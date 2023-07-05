JP Nadda meets diplomatic mission heads as part of 'KNOW BJP' initiative

New Delhi [India], July 5 : Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda interacted with a group of diplomatic mission heads to India at party headquarters on Wednesday, to elaborate on the ideology and contribution of the party in nation building.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, the in-charge of Foreign Affairs Department, BJP informed in a press release about the event.

Heads of Missions to India from Bangladesh, Egypt, Germany, Greece, Guyana, Lebanon, Malaysia, Mozambique, South Korea, Suriname, Sweden and the acting H.E. of Tanzania were present in this interaction.

"It was a pleasure to interact with the head of missions of different countries at the BJP HQ as part of our 'Know BJP' initiative. Through this initiative, we aim to share our party's ideology and vision with a global audience and inform them about our contributions to India's progress," Nadda said on Twitter.

The interaction is part of the 'KNOW BJP' Initiative launched by the National President on the 42nd foundation day of BJP.

"During this event, Nadda will elaborate on the history, struggles, successes, ideology and contribution of the Bharatiya Janata Party and BJP governments in nation-building. In addition to strengthening bilateral ties, the 'KNOW BJP' initiative provides an opportunity for global stakeholders to engage in varied fruitful discussions vital for mutual understanding," the release stated.

Along with Nadda, national media in-charge Anil Baluni and Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the party's foreign affairs department, were also present.

"During the event, the participants asked queries about BJP's phenomenal growth in the last 9 years, party's membership drive, use of technology, as well as, about BJP's strategy in expanding its presence in various states. JP Nadda elaborated in detail on all the issues," the release added.

Two significant announcements were made by the BJP President during the event.

First, the BJP delegation will be participating in 'BRICS political parties plus dialogue' in South Africa which is being convened by the African National Congress. He also announced that the delegation from the ruling party of Bangladesh, Awami League as well as Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) will visit India on BJP's invitation of BJP in the near future.

