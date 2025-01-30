JSMM Chairman Shafi Burfat appeals for international action to end state-sponsored fascism in Pakistan

Frankfurt [Germany], January 30 : In a passionate plea, Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM) and leader of the Sindhudesh National Movement, has called for immediate action to address what he describes as "state-sponsored fascism" in Pakistan.

In his latest appeal, Burfat highlights the suffering of millions in regions such as Sindhudesh, Balochistan, Saraikistan, and Pashtunistan who face political repression, enforced disappearances, and cultural erasure at the hands of Pakistan's military and intelligence agencies.

The appeal goes further, urging the international community including the United Nations, the European Union, as well as nations like the United States, India, and China to take decisive action.

In his letter, Burfat stated, "We, the oppressed nations suffering under the control of Pakistan, write to you with a deep sense of urgency and an unwavering commitment to justice, human rights, and freedom. The historical nations imprisoned within Pakistan's unnatural and artificial boundariessuch as Sindhudesh, Balochistan, Saraikistan, and Pashtunshave long endured state-sponsored fascism, brutality, and systematic oppression. We appeal to the international community to take immediate diplomatic and political action to ensure the liberation of these nations and to dismantle the failed state of Pakistan before its instability threatens global security."

Among the demands put forward are the recognition of the right to self-determination for Sindhudesh, Balochistan, and Pashtunistan, as well as the imposition of sanctions on Pakistan's military and intelligence officials responsible for these grave violations. Burfat's appeal also raises significant concerns about Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, urging global powers to ensure that these weapons do not fall into the hands of extremist groups, which could destabilise both the region and the wider world.

Burfat's plea paints a bleak picture of Pakistan's political and military landscape, describing an authoritarian regime where dissent is brutally suppressed. Journalists, activists, and intellectuals are silenced, while entire cultures face annihilation through the imposition of Urdu and religious fundamentalism. Drawing comparisons to the 1971 secession of Bangladesh, Burfat warns that history is at risk of repeating itself unless immediate action is taken.

