JSMM urges global recognition for Sindhudesh, calls for action against Pakistani oppression

Darmstadt [Germany], May 23 : The Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), led by chairman Shafi Burfat, has made an urgent request to the United Nations, international human rights organisations, democratic nations, and global civil groups to acknowledge Sindhudesh as an independent nation and denounce Pakistan's ongoing military control and systematic oppression of the Sindhi people.

In a detailed political and humanitarian document entitled The Sindhudesh Global Freedom Charter, JSMM emphasised Sindh's rich civilisational history and its ongoing battle against colonial rule, first under British domination and then under what it refers to as a "Punjabi-dominated military-security state" in Pakistan.

The Charter claims that Sindh, which is home to the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation, was never a willing participant in the establishment of Pakistan. JSMM contended that the inclusion of Sindh in Pakistan in 1947 constituted a betrayal of its national aspirations and historical identity. According to JSMM, Sindh currently exists under a form of colonial rule, deprived of sovereignty and controlled through military and political oppression.

JSMM has accused the Pakistani government of exploiting Sindh's abundant natural resources, including oil, gas, coal, ports, and agricultural land, while leaving the region in poverty. It asserted that state-sponsored resettlement initiatives are being employed to change Sindh's demographic profile, diminishing Sindhis to a minority in their land. The Charter also points out the environmental damage caused by the redirection of the Indus River, which has led to the desertification of fertile Sindhi territory.

The statement firmly condemned Pakistan's security forces for perpetrating serious human rights abuses in Sindh, including enforced disappearances, torture, and extrajudicial killings of political activists, journalists, and student leaders. It mentioned that anti-terrorism legislation is being misused to target secular and nationalist movements, whereas religious extremists receive support from the state.

JSMM reiterated its call for a free, secular, and democratic Republic of Sindhudesh, rooted in principles of equality, minority rights, and social welfare. It referenced international regulations, such as the UN Charter and the ICCPR, to advocate for Sindh's right to self-determination.

In a particular message to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the people of India, JSMM appealed for moral, political, and practical backing, stressing the historical and cultural connections between Sindh and India. Additionally, it urged international organisations to dispatch observers, denounce human rights violations, and aid Sindh's peaceful liberation movement.

