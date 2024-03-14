Judge dismisses 'some' Trump Georgia election subversion charges, case continues to be intact

Georgia [US], March 14 : In a significant development in the legal battle surrounding former President Donald Trump and his associates, Georgia Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee has issued a ruling that alters the landscape of the case. The decision, while dismissing certain charges, maintains the core of the indictment, signaling both progress and setbacks for the prosecution, CNN reported.

Judge McAfee's ruling results in the dismissal of several charges against Trump and some co-defendants, yet it crucially leaves the bulk of the sprawling racketeering indictment intact. Specifically, McAfee determined that six charges related to soliciting the violation of oath by a public officer lacked essential detail regarding the underlying crime being solicited.

This decision reduces the charges against Trump, now facing 88 charges across four criminal indictments in Georgia, New York, Washington, DC, and Florida, according to CNN.

McAfee elucidated his ruling, expressing concern over the absence of sufficient detail regarding the nature of the alleged crimes, despite acknowledging an abundance of alleged conduct.

"The Court's concern is less that the State has failed to allege sufficient conduct of the Defendants - in fact it has alleged an abundance. However, the lack of detail concerning an essential legal element is, in the undersigned's opinion, fatal," McAfee wrote in Wednesday's order.

"As written, these six counts contain all the essential elements of the crimes but fail to allege sufficient detail regarding the nature of their commission, ie, the underlying felony solicited," McAfee added. "They do not give the Defendants enough information to prepare their defences intelligently, as the Defendants could have violated the Constitutions and thus the statute in dozens, if not hundreds, of distinct ways."

While the dismissed counts failed to specify the underlying felony solicited, McAfee emphasised that the alleged conduct forming the basis of these charges could still be utilised by prosecutors within the broader racketeering chargea central component of the Georgia case.

Former US Attorney and CNN Legal Analyst Michael Moore suggested that McAfee's decision might indicate skepticism regarding the trial's likelihood this year. He noted that while the ruling represents a standard defence motion, it introduces another obstacle for the prosecution, potentially contributing to a protracted legal process.

Steve Sadow, lead defence lawyer for Trump in the Georgia election subversion case, hailed McAfee's decision as "correct legal decision," asserting that the dismissed counts falsely implicated Trump in soliciting Georgia public officials to violate their oath of office. Sadow condemned the prosecution as politically motivated election interference, urging the dismissal of the entire case against Trump.

"The counts dismissed against President Trump are 5, 28 and 38, which falsely claimed that he solicited GA public officials to violate their oath of office," Sadow said in a statement. "The ruling is a correct application of the law, as the prosecution failed to make specific allegations of any alleged wrongdoing on those counts. The entire prosecution of President Trump is political, constitutes election interference, and should be dismissed."

Meanwhile, Jeff DeSantis, a spokesman for the Fulton County district attorney's office, indicated that the ruling is currently under review.

Notably, McAfee's ruling did not address the ethics allegations leveled against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis by the defendants. McAfee has committed to issuing a ruling on this matter by the end of the week, maintaining transparency and adherence to the established timeline.

"I plan to stick to my timeline," McAfee told CNN.

