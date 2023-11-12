Juhi Parmar shares insights on the festival of lights: 'Diwali - A win of positivity!'

Mumbai, Nov 12 On the festival of Diwali, actor Juhi Parmar opens up about the significance of the festival, sharing her experiences and expressing gratitude for life's lessons.

As Diwali, the festival of lights, approaches, Juhi, reveals that the celebration holds a special place in her heart.

The actress describes Diwali as "truly a win of positivity," emphasising the renewal that comes with the festival.

"It’s the time of the year when everything is new, we remove not only all the dust while we are cleaning our homes but I feel also the same from our hearts and let go. I love Diwali for its positivity. the beautiful diyas and lights everywhere and the memories we create by spending time with our families and loved ones."

Juhi also expresses her eagerness to take a break from her busy shooting schedule to spend quality time with her family.

Sharing about her daughter Samairra also on Diwali vacation, the actress said: "I’ve been shooting the last month or so and hence I’m looking forward to having some quality time with my family. Samairra’s Diwali vacation is also on so she’s also craving for mumma to get an off so that we can do things together."

