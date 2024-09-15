JUI-F chief won't meet govt's expectations: Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Salman Akram Raja

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 15 : Salman Akram Raja, the newly appointed secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed scepticism on Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's ability to meet the government's expectations, reported ARY News.

Salman Akram Raja stated that although the administration is certain that eight JUI-F members will vote in their favour, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will not back the constitutional amendment since doing so would be tantamount to betraying the nation.

Raja mentioned that Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is aware of the background information and his perspective, has been consulted about the matter.

He declared that it would be against Pakistan's constitution if the Prime Minister made the decision to name the Chief Justice.

Raja projected that the constitutional change would be finished and then examined by the court, where it might be dismissed if it did not comply with the fundamental framework of the document.

According to ARY News, he emphasised that a party member cannot vote against the party's command in accordance with Article 63A, and he said that the government was attempting to modify the statute, a blatant infringement.

Raja added that members who voted against the party directive cannot have their votes counted by the Speaker.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor