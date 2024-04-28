JUI-F to launch freedom movement to abolish "imposed system" in Pakistan: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 28 : Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday announced that his party would save the country by launching a freedom movement to abolish the "imposed system" and restore "real democracy," The Express Tribune reported.

While virtually addressing an organizational meeting of JUI-F held at Mufti Mehmood Centre in Peshawar, Fazl said that the party's future action plan will announced on May 9. He has said that elections held in Pakistan on February 8 were rigged.

JUI-F chief said that his party had always played a leading role against poll rigging. He further said that his father and former JUI-F chief Mufti Mehmood had led the movement against election rigging in 1977.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the worst manipulation of polls took place in 2018 and the "same drama" was repeated now in 2024, according to The Express Tribune report.

Apparently referring to PML-N, the JUI-F chief asked, "Why are those who raised their voice against rigging in the past silent on the manipulation of the elections now?" He stated that those who fought power gained it by election rigging.

He said JUI-F would never accept "slavery" and warned that those who had kept his party away from parliament should hear that the party would raise its voice against their oppression on the grounds.

Rehman said that Pakistan had been irreparably damaged politically, economically and democratically for the past 76 years. He said that his party had stepped out to save Pakistan and launch a movement to restore true democracy by abolishing the "imposed system".

He said that after Quetta and Karachi, a public gathering would be held in Peshawar on May 9 where the people of Pakistan would be informed about the conspiracies against the country, The Express Tribune reported.

He announced that some forces have not only trampled the people's right to vote but held it "hostage". He said that JUI-F would launch the freedom movement from its own platform until the political parties were not on the same page.

