July 'virtually certain' to be world's warmest month on record: Scientists

London, July 28 Scientists have said that July is "virtually certain" to be the world's warmest month on record amid scorching heat waves across the globe.

With the blistering heat, the scientists are confident that the 2019 record will be broken, reports the BBC.

Some weather experts have also said that this July might be the warmest month in the past 120,000 years.

According to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, the world's warmest day occurred on July 6, and the hottest 23 days ever recorded were all this month.

The Service's provisional average temperature for the first 25 days of the month is 16.95 degrees Celsius, which is well above the 16.63 degrees figure for the whole of July 2019.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor