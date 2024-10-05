"Just retailiation, we had no choice but to defend and deter Israel": Iranian envoy on ballistic missile attack

New Delhi [India], October 5 : Iran's Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, has described Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel "retaliation" and stressed that former Tehran had no option other than to defend and deter Tel Aviv from repeating such a crime.

In an interview with ANI, Elahi said that the genocide in Gaza has been going on and Western nations are silent and are making no effort to stop the crimes of Israel in the region.

When asked what prompted Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel, he said, "Just retaliation, just one thing retaliation. Israel has assassinated leader of Hamas inside Tehran, capital of Iran, and it violated Iranian sovereignty. So, we had no choice just to defend and deter Israel from repeating such a crime."

Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles at targets in Israel on October 1. On July 31, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced that Hamas' political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, had been killed in an attack in Tehran. Haniyeh, who was based in Qatar, was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He said that Iran retailiated due to violation of its sovereignty by Israel. He stated that Hezbollah, Houthis and Hamas is able to defend itself and stressed that Iran does not interfere in the tensions between Lebanon, Hezbollah and Israel.

Asked whether Iran will continue to retailiate further, he stated, "We should separate two points. First of all, our retaliation was just because of the violation of Israel on our sovereignty. We did not interfere in the tension between Lebanon and Hezbollah and Israel. Hezbollah is able to defend. Lebanese are able to defend themselves as Gaza was able to invade or defend itself and they are for more than one year, they are resisting and Israel now could not demolish their whole Gaza despite of genocide and people despite of starvation, despite lackage of water and health care, they are still resisting.

"But, the issue is that, they are able, we believe that Hezbollah and resistance group are able to defend themselves. Houthis are able to defend themselves. Hezbollah is able to defend Lebanon and also Hamas is still despite despite of the heavy attacks and heavy casualties still is survived and could defend. So, I am not pessimistic regarding the situation in the region," he added.

Speaking about the situation in West Asia, he said, "The current situation regarding the tension between Iran and Israel is something and the whole region is something else. As you know, the genocide in Gaza is going on unfortunately and West countries - United States, France, England, other big country and influential countries are silent and they do not even try to stop this and crimes of Israel in the region. And unfortunately, even the countries in the region despite of their concern, they do not try to stop this or they do not make any initiation to stop the genocide."

He said that Israel has intensified bombardment with advanced bombs in Lebanon and stressed that Israel's invasion of Lebanon on ground has failed. He accused some nations of trying to revive ISIS in Syria.

"In Lebanon also there is new round of tension, bombardment is continuing and Israel intensified bombardment with big and huge new types and advanced bomb is just started. Beside this, it invaded on the ground, its ground forces entered Lebanon, but of course they failed. They failed. In Syria, ISIS is, you know, there are some forces, some countries, trying to revive ISIS in the region. You know, the whole region situation is concerning," he said.

He also spoke about Iran's attack on Israel and added that Iron Dome failed to intercept Israel's missiles. He said that majority of missiles launched by Iran were intercepted by allies of Israel.

Elaborating on Iran's missile attack, he said, "Regarding the tension between Iran and Israel. Israel has done crime inside Iran and we retailiated. The first time, it hitted and strike Iranian consulate in Damascus and we strike Israel. But, most part of our missiles were intercepted by Israel and its allies. Israeli forces and its allies, mostly were intercepted by its allies not Israel."

"Our missile could easily pass iron dome. In the second round, we use new generation of our weapon and so our missiles could pass five circle of Antimisiles system F-35, David, Iron Dome. They have technical name which I cannot remember and the extent of damage was too much. You know it was really painful and we targeted intelligence centers and military installation of Israel and we also targeted ground forces of Israel, which was getting ready to invade Lebanon. You know some part of our missiles targeted tanks of Israel was which were getting ready and were ready to invade the territory of Lebanon. But, Israel censored this and no news. You cannot see any news or report in this spot. We do have good information and assessment about the result of our operation," he added.

Following Iran's missile strikes, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran made a big mistake, and it would pay for it.

At the start of the Security Cabinet Meeting on October 2, Netanyahu said that whoever attacks them, they will counterattack. In a post on X, he said, "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it." Netanyahu affirmed that Israel will exact a price for this attack.

He said, "This evening, Iran made a big mistake - and it will pay for it. The regime in Tehran does not understand our determination to defend ourselves and to exact a price from our enemies. Sinwar and Deif did not understand this; neither did Nasrallah or Mohsen. Apparently, there are those in Tehran who do not understand this either. They will. We will keep to the rule we have determined: Whoever attacks us - we attack them."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor