Justice Isa to take oath as 29th Chief Justice of Pakistan today

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 17 : Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take oath as the 29th Chief Justice of Pakis­tan on Sunday, Dawn reported.

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper.

A number of high-ranking officers during a series of interactions over the last few days, said: “You will see unity in the Supreme Court soon.”

As per Dawn, there has been a general feeling that senior judges in Pakistan were being left out in the formation of benches for desired outcomes of the proceedings.

Justice Isa will take up a set of challenges to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act 2023, on the first day at the helm on Monday.

The bill requires the formation of benches on constitutional matters of public importance by a committee of three senior judges.

An eight-judge bench headed by the outgoing CJP on April 13 suspended the enforcement of the Supreme Court (Practice & Procedure) Act, 2023.

A Justice Isa-led commission had earlier questioned the formation of a bench that was hearing a set of six challenges against the probe body formed to look into the audio leaks, saying that the bench hearing the matter was not determined by a three-member committee of judges as required under the suspended act, according to Dawn.

Since the petitions challenging the audio commission were not fixed before the bench constituted by the committee of judges; therefore, these petitions cannot be heard until the committee determines which bench should hear them, the commission had stated.

Isa on June 3 decided not to sit on a nine-judge bench hearing cases on the trial of civilians by the military courts, saying he did not want to violate the suspension of the law; until the court decides about the vires of the practice and procedure law he will not sit on the benches. As a result, Justice Isa chose to do chamber work instead of holding court hearings.

