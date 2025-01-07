Justin Trudeau Resigns: Former Canada PM's Net Worth Revealed; Salary Compared to PM Narendra Modi

Justin Trudeau has resigned as Prime Minister of Canada, leaving behind a notable political legacy and a reputation as one of the wealthiest individuals in the country. In 2024, his net worth was estimated at $9.6 million (around ₹822 crore). During his tenure as Prime Minister, he earned an annual salary of $379,000 (approximately ₹3.24 crore), which breaks down to about ₹27 lakh per month.

Most of his wealth, however, stems from significant investments and an inheritance from his family. In contrast, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a much lower salary and net worth. Modi earns ₹1.66 lakh per month, which includes an MP allowance of ₹45,000, an expense allowance of ₹3,000, a daily allowance of ₹2,000, and a basic salary of ₹50,000. According to his 2024 Lok Sabha election affidavit, Modi’s total wealth is approximately ₹3.02 crore.

Justin Trudeau comes from a wealthy family and inherited more than $40 million in assets from his father, Pierre Trudeau, who also served as Prime Minister of Canada. Forbes reports that Trudeau’s wealth includes $22 million in investments in real estate and government securities. Additionally, an anonymous user on Reddit claimed that he owns shares worth $7 million in global companies.

Although Canadian law prohibits Trudeau from trading shares directly, his investments are managed indirectly. Trudeau’s wealth is evident in his lavish lifestyle. He owns two yachts valued at over $3 million and lives at the official Prime Minister’s residence at 24 Sussex Drive. Additionally, he has an 11-bedroom mansion in Ottawa, four other homes, and a golf course. His collection of luxury cars includes two Rolls Royces, three Mercedes, a Lincoln, two Range Rovers, two McLarens, and a Bugatti. Notably, he bought a Ferrari at an auction in 1972 for $700,000.

Impressive Investment Growth

Trudeau’s investment portfolio has reportedly experienced remarkable growth, increasing at an annual rate of 48% over the past two decades, compared to the average investor's growth rate of 11%. Experts indicate that such a high growth rate is uncommon without inside information.