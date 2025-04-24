K P Fabian backs Government's firm yet measured response to Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], April 24 : Former Indian diplomat K P Fabian has welcomed the Indian government's multi-pronged response to the Pahalgam terror attack, urging that all actions taken be firm, strategic, and measured rather than impulsive.

Speaking on the government's recent decisions, Fabian commended the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for its preparedness and clarity in handling the crisis, drawing comparisons to India's response after the 2019 Pulwama attack.

"You might remember Pulwama, there was Balakot after some time. We have to project a certain degree of seriousness, and we have taken other actions as you know," Fabian said.

Referring to the expulsion of defence attaches from the Pakistani High Commission in Delhi and the visa restrictions placed on Pakistani nationals, he added, "The Foreign Secretary has mentioned the Defence attaches in the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi - they have to leave, and we are withdrawing ours, and also, some visa restrictions. The armed forces have been put on alert. So, there could be some action, but I think everything has to be done preparing the stage correctly for it, not in a hurry. Not a knee-jerk reaction. The Government of India has done the right thing."

On the government's decision to shut the Integrated Check Post at Attari immediately, Fabian explained the rationale. "It was necessary, because if you've got a check post like that, and if people are coming in from Pakistan, maybe they will try to send some terrorists too, who may look like innocent tourists, but it is a necessary precaution. Whenever there is a situation where there is a risk of war, it is customary to put visa restriction on such foreigners; in this case, Pakistanis."

Commenting on the broader message to Pakistan, Fabian said, "What we are telling Pakistan is, 'You have to stop exporting terrorism. You've promised in the past that you wouldn't do it, but it's not words that matter, it is deeds. We are watching you closely. It's a warning.' There may be action, but we can't say now."

Regarding the decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, Fabian said, "That has been suspended till Pakistan shows us that they will not permit terrorist attacks from their side. If Pakistan wants to insert terrorism into bilateral relations, the cost has to be paid, and the cost can have many forms. This is one form. Visa is another form. Reducing the size of the High Commission is another form. And as I said, there could be more responses."

He also backed the decision to call an all-party meeting. "Tomorrow, (an all-party) meeting will take place, and this is a time where all of us have to be together. The Cabinet has taken the right decision. If you remember, there was nothing like that in the case of Pulwama. This is the right thing to do."

Fabian, while acknowledging the complexity of regional terrorism, was unequivocal in pointing to Pakistan's role in cross-border attacks. "I wouldn't say that Pakistan is responsible for terrorism all over, there are others who are responsible. But as far as we in India are concerned, they are the only ones who are responsible for exporting terrorism to India, and we have to deal with it. We are determined to deal with it. Properly, not in a knee-jerk manner. That shows maturity. That's correct diplomacy."

The Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepal national. The brutal assault, which took place in the Baisaran meadow area of Anantnag district, left many injured and shook the nation. The CCS, chaired by the Prime Minister, reviewed the overall security scenario, condemned the attack in the strongest terms, and resolved to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice.

Among other measures, the government announced the immediate suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari ICP, cancellation of SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas for Pakistani nationals, and reduction of diplomatic presence at both Indian and Pakistani High Commissions to 30 officials each by May 1.

