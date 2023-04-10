Kabul govt hospital faces shortage of specialist doctors, equipment

Kabul [Afghstan], April 10 : Officials at the government hospital in Kabul have said they are facing a shortage of specialist doctors and equipment, Pakistan-based TOLO News reported.

Deputy head of the Children's Health Hospital, Mohammad Iqbal Sediqi, said: "We need machinery for examinations which is not available in our hospital, like MRI, but this service is not available in our hospital."

A doctor at the hospital said the emergency section of this hospital only has ten beds for patients and for this reason most of the time patients do not receive emergency services.

Abdul Khaliq Elyas another doctor said: "Patients come here with an emergency situation but due to a shortage of beds we can't take care of all patients."

As per TOLO News, two-year-old Shegufe has been suffering from measles and she is now hospitalized in the emergency unit.

Shegufeh's physician Dawlat Hussain Afzali said: "We keep the patient in the emergency unit for five days and after their health becomes better, we transfer the patient to another unit."

The Ministry of Public Health under the caretaker Taliban regime said that efforts to increase human and technical capacities in hospitals are continuing.

"The Ministry of Public Health has worked for all units in the last year. We bring machines for electroscope surgery, which were not in government hospitals before. It has been activated in some hospitals," said Sharafat Zaman, spokesman for the Taliban-led Public Health Ministry of Afghstan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor