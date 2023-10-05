Kabul rejects Pakistan's claim of involvement of Afghans in suicide bombings

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 5 : The Taliban has rejected the claims made by Pakistani officials alleging that Afghan refugees were involved in the recent suicide bombings in the country, reported TOLO News.

The spokesperson of the Taliban administration Zabiullah Mujahid shared on social media 'X' that the Afghan refugees are not involved in these attacks.

He also added that Islamabad seeks to harass Afghan refugees in several ways.

"We deny that if the refugees settled in Pakistan, they would have handled any attack and incident in that country," he said.

However, Pakistan's interior minister Sarfraz Bugti said that the Afghans are involved in 14 of 24 suicide bombings that ripped the country this year, TOLO News reported.

He further said that the Fatwa (formal ruling or interpretation on a point of Islamic law) issued by the Taliban's leader should become practical in this respect.

Bugti noted, "There have been 24 attacks since February. The Afghan nationals conducted 14 of them"

According to some political analysts, such remarks made by the Pakistani officials will affect their relations with the Taliban, TOLO News reported.

Yousuf Ameen Zazai, a military veteran said, "The people can solve the issue of security and they can take their security. The people on the two sides of the [Durand line] can take the security. They should be given the opportunities and the regional and world countries should support them, I think the issue of terrorism will be eliminated."

"When you reflect hostility to 40 million people, I think it is irresponsible and contrary to the neighboring and international laws," another political analyst Sadiq Aminzoy said.

Earlier this week, two people including a 12-year-old child were killed on Wednesday when an Afghan sentry opened "unprovoked and indiscriminate" firing on pedestrians at the Chaman border in Balochistan, the military's media affairs wing said, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

A statement made by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, "Afghan authorities have been approached to inquire the reason for such irresponsible and reckless act, apprehend and hand over the culprit to Pakistani authorities."

It added that the Taliban was expected to "exercise control over its troops and impart discipline to act responsibly in order to avoid recurrence of such incidents in future".

In 2022, six people were killed and 17 others sustained injuries in firing by the Afghan Border Forces at the Chaman border. The incident was widely condemned by the then-government, Foreign Office and diplomats.

